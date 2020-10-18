Building permits for Oct. 18

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Ramm Holdings LLC, 18301 Locust St., $238,156; 18424 Boyd St., $165,736.
LPC Properties LLC, 2383 S. 220th Ave., $224,324; 18315 Boyd St., $172,684.
Woodland Homes Inc., 3122 N. 178th St., $219,448.
HBI LLC, 7818 Poppleton Ave., $216,484.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4667 N. 209th St., $178,872; 17191 Whitmore St., $164,604; 5103 N. 209th St., $146,108.
Frk Development LLC, 4802 N. 187th Ave., $178,444.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7029 N. 172nd St., $171,820; 7139 N. 172nd St., $161,760.
Richland Homes LLC, 4238 S. 213th Terrace, $168,940; 4209 S. 213th St., $165,248.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 5010 N. 192nd Ave., $160,348; 4628 N. 192nd Ave., $148,868.
Cardinal Homes LLC, 16817 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $160,088.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2514 N. 186th St., $156,988.
Nelson Builders Inc., 4230 George Miller Parkway, $156,632.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17193 Whitmore St., $155,956; 6976 N. 172nd St., $152,348.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3336 S. 212th Ave., $152,112.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3909 S. 208th St., $151,736.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 5810 N. 169th St., $149,804.
Highland Builders LLC, 7420 N. 169th St., $149,264.
Frk Development LLC, 18726 Fowler St., $147,256.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4716 N. 189th St., $147,256.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19962 Jefferson St., $145,512; 19956 Jefferson St., $131,480.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21705 G St., $141,880.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7427 N. 175th Circle, $131,204.
Leanna Foster, 11503 Read Circle, $107,068.
Vibrant Homes LLC, 4513 Browne St., $91,904.
Andrew R. Norman, 2930 N. 57th St., $59,136.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Joseph S. Ricceri, 11361 Frances St., $150,000.
Shikhar Saxena Trust, 4041 S. 173rd Circle, $92,448.
Amy L. Kelley, 2224 S. 163rd Circle, $74,600.
Daniel K. Copenharve, 4813 N. 83rd St., $70,000.
Rebecca A. Feaster Living Trust, 17429 Valley Drive, $64,300.
Stephen J. Hess, 17508 K St., $55,100.
Wesley J. Kosch, 16721 Jaynes Circle, $32,880.
Thomas A. Costanzo, 10416 N. 48th St., $30,546.
Seth R. Tracy, 908 S. 199th St., $30,000.
TKNEAS LLC, 1406 S. 13th St., $28,250.
Leonard H. Ritchard, 206 S. 122nd St., $28,000.
Mary Schlegelmilch, 15615 Burdette St., $26,650.
Anchalika Weeraprajuk, 9525 West Dodge Road, $25,000.
Randy J. Stevenson, 9610 Oak Circle, $23,000.
Mark Ugland, 17334 Cinnamon St., $23,000.
Charles J. Cogburn, 1017 S. 92nd St., $22,410.
Randall O. Cameron, 12930 Pacific St., $21,860.
Jeffrey S. Nelson, 518 S. 93rd Ave., $21,758.
Darren M. Bennett, 559 S. 182nd St., $21,508.
Joel W. Daggett, 6117 S. 149th St., $21,035.
John B. Gorin, 6404 S. 173rd Ave., $20,801.
Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $20,788.
Russell P. Seaman, 2011 S. 191st St., $20,500.
Daniel K. Copenharve, 4813 N. 83rd St., $20,000.
Horizon Land Corporation, 6005 N. 168th Ave., $20,000.
Chad C. Bauerly, 1546 S. 79th St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
international Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 8960 L St., $7,835,842.
Tribedo II LLC, 17225 Burt St., $1,500,000.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $1,200,000.
Douglas County, 710 S. 17th St., $616,000.
County Of Douglas Nebraska, 1111 S. 41st St., $212,000.
SN Properties Funding IV, 222 S. 15th St., $150,000.
Noddle Bradford 1917 LLC, 1917 S. 67th St., $30,000.
Jkb Properties LLC, 4138 S. 89th St., $26,000.
P And L Investments LLC, 13132 Davenport St., $25,000.
Chaladay Holdings LLC, 4240 S. 50th St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Pekedo LLC, 2606 N. Main St., $2,603,684.
Pingree 2000 Real Estate, 17755 Burt St., $126,000.
