Building permits for Sept. 20
Building permits for Sept. 20

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Oak Point Properties Inc., 6421 Girard St., $325,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8012 N. 172nd St., $203,376; 8036 N. 173rd St., $190,764.

NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 8107 N. 167th St., $194,480.

C R Investments Inc., 7220 N. 166th Ave., $191,676; 16475 Vane St., $191,676; 7203 N. 166th Ave., $145,036; 16606 Whitmore St., $129,644; 7209 N. 166th Ave., $129,144; 7158 N. 166th Ave., $114,764; 7204 N. 167th St., $93,420.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21508 Grover St., $190,976.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20910 Larimore Ave., $189,468; 4804 N. 210th St., $155,232.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7916 N. 173rd St., $182,704.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18408 Corby St., $175,248.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18102 Locust St., $173,864.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 21658 I St., $157,188.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4304 S. 219th St., $155,744.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 19261 Larimore Circle, $150,188.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6014 S. 212th St., $191,676; 7159 N. 167th St., $141,128; 6106 S. 212th St., $129,644; 21206 Monroe St., $118,300; 21214 Monroe St., $118,300; 21210 Monroe St., $117,232; 21111 Monroe St., $114,764; 21202 Monroe St., $97,164.

Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc., 16916 Potter St., $140,896.

Kms-168 LLC, 8201 N. 167th Ave., $140,676.

Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2728 N. 191st Ave., $106,172.

Incontro Enterprises LLC, 2521 S. 49th Ave., $85,440.

Vibrant Homes LLC, 1610 Dorcas St., $73,136; 1608 Dorcas St., $73,136.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Virgil D. Anderson, 6465 Northern Hills Drive, $120,843.

James M. Weland, 18658 Oregon Circle, $60,000.

Edith A. Gallagher, 1515 S. 84th St., $50,024.

Vinton Street Limited Partner, 2109 Vinton St., $50,000.

Michael A. Overmann, 925 S. 206th Ave., $50,000.

Kevin M. Hurtt, 16827 O Circle, $50,000.

David M. Hahn, 4021 S. 176th Circle, $49,256.

Ranae J. Keckeisen, 7910 Leavenworth St., $46,160.

Tunlaw Properties LLC, 624 Fairacres Road, $45,000.

Thomas P. Kerins, 13824 Decatur Circle, $43,542.

Maria Ashari, 2375 S. 183rd Circle, $43,536.

Jeffrey M. Kloster, 509 S. 175th St., $42,167.

Daniel D. Nielsen, 18139 Trailridge Road, $41,000.

Heather & Stanley Meier Living Trust, 151 S. 167th St., $40,038.

Sage Casa Inc., 3019 Seward St., $40,000.

Richard Earl Ray, 16388 Mormon St., $31,254.

Kristine M. Brown, 6427 S. 107th St., $31,000.

Nicholas J. Langel, 6517 S. 107th St., $30,000.

Hillcrest Apartments, 638 S. 19th St., $28,817.

Rose M. Homan, 6010 S. 182nd Ave., $28,044.

James A. Raggett, 6416 S. 107th St., $28,000.

Nathan Chang, 1910 N. 56th St., $27,076.

Jeanne E. Christensen, 1816 S. 190th Plaza, $25,030.

Kenneth L. Parkison, 5505 N. 167th St., $25,000.

Douglas W. Mardi, 5414 S. 164th St., $24,000.

John Davis, 4110 Davenport St., $23,926.

Matthew J. Kolpin, 2406 S. 151st St., $23,897.

Leon R. Dejong, 17556 Pine St., $22,500.

Larry L. Waffle, 10286 Z St., $22,000.

Janine Jarecki, 1715 S. 176th St., $21,521.

Eric Willets, 20051 Pierce St., $21,000.

Jon R. McCormick, 17617 Renfro St., $20,278.

Jeremy J. Kolar, 17511 Welch St., $20,268.

Mark W. Schwenk, 6121 S. 193rd St., $20,000.

Thomas J. Adams, 1314 N. 183rd Ave., $20,000.

Eric J. McCulley, 17831 Harney St., $20,000.

Sharon K. Ohlman, 9429 Ames Ave., $20,000.

Mission Church of Christian, 3371 Patrick Ave., $20,000.

Jillian Elizabeth Droge, 1520 S. 83rd St., $20,000.

Patrick A. McDermott, 11816 Cedar St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

First Covenant Church, 201 N. 90th St., $2,782,440.

Sanoma LLP, 9101 Bedford Ave., $490,500.

City of Omaha, 9090 N. 30th St., $217,000.

Pebblewood Group LLC, 225 N. 80th St., $150,000.

BSM Properties LLC, 16831 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $80,000.

Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 5306 S. 86th Court, $48,407.

Omaha Public Warehouse LLC, 2420 Z St., $47,500.

Maple 165 LLC, 3606 N. 164th St., $45,685.

Comfed Dodge Fund II, 3031 S. 70th St., $26,618.

OTHER PERMITS

Mastercraft LLC, 1111 N. 13th St., $13,540,170.

Dustin McMurry, 110 S. 243rd St., $2,555,113.

Mount Michael Foundation, 22520 Mount Michael Road, $156,400.

Michael J. Staffenbeal, 22820 K Plaza, $75,000.

Michael D. Lortz, 17338 Pine Circle, $25,150.

