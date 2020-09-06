‘One family’ culture separates Thrasher from competitors

Vulnerability and authenticity are two of the not-so-secret ingredients that have helped Thrasher Inc. flourish over nearly five decades.
To stay true to its origins and purpose, though, Thrasher searches for employees who are genuinely enthusiastic about the company’s values and purpose, said Dan Thrasher, president.
“If what the company is about gets them excited, they’ll probably enjoy it here and have a lot of fun working here,” he said.
Culture
Passion for the job and a “one family” mindset have helped create a culture that Thrasher described as “work hard, play hard.”
“We are passionate about what we do, so we work hard at it and we have really high standards for ourselves,” Thrasher said. “But at the same time, we have a lot of fun and we challenge each other in a good way. … I think most people would say they really feel like everybody has their back.”
Put another way, Thrasher said, the company has a “culture of vulnerability.”
“We’re open and honest with each other about the good things but also the things we need to work on.”
Growth
Thrasher, which specializes in concrete and foundation repair, has grown from a literal mom-and-pop operation founded in 1975 to an industry leader. It now has 410 employees across multiple locations.
Thrasher said his parents never envisioned the company would grow to where it is today. “I think that just kind of came through good customer service.”
Community
Like other Thrasher family entities, the company participates in multiple philanthropic and service endeavors. In addition to matching employee donations and encouraging participation in community projects, Thrasher also supports more organic efforts spearheaded by employees.
“We encourage our employees to lead and get us engaged in the community,” Thrasher said.
Thrasher Inc.
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Third place, companies with more than 200 employees
Offices: Headquarters, 11844 Valley Ridge Drive, Papillion; offices in Grand Island; Wichita, Kansas; Sioux City and Des Moines, Iowa; and Kansas City, Missouri
Employees: 410
Primary business: Concrete and foundation repair
