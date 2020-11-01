The Record: Building permits, Nov. 1

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7018 N. 172nd St., $252,252.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3207 Big Elk Parkway, $236,576; 18208 Gretchen Ave., $176,836.
Choice Homes LLC, 22014 Martha St., $221,832.
Tige Development And Design I, 24606 Mason St., $208,784.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20925 Larimore Ave., $199,128; 20607 E St., $183,816; 8017 N. 173rd St., $121,148.
Century Development Co. LLC, 603 S. 243rd St., $194,752.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4903 S. 235th St., $189,988.
Crown Ltd., 3519 S. 210th Ave., $181,700.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8217 N. 127th Ave., $180,352.
Nelson Builders Inc., 18440 Meredith Ave., $180,056.
Mc Neil Co. Inc., 840 N. 143rd Court, $166,640.
Kelly Construction Inc., 3202 Big Elk Parkway, $156,068.
Richland Homes LLC, 17618 Clay St., $169,108; 21311 I St., $167,108; 4219 S. 213th Ave., $166,124; 8606 N. 177th St., $165,940; 8814 N. 177th St., $165,080; 8714 N. 177th St., $153,616; 4225 S. 213th St., $152,328.
LPC Properties LLC, 21208 B St., $148,588.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16368 Mormon St., $146,432.
Bobby C. Bolin, 7554 N. 173rd Circle, $145,220.
Charleston Homes LLC., 8115 N. 166th St., $144,816.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19916 Jefferson St., $143,568.
Newport Homes LLC, 13011 Eagle St., $138,480.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Joseph T. Sullivan, 1321 S. 78th Ave., $140,208.
James V. Kean, 1511 S. 91st Ave., $68,497.
Yan Wang, 18615 Barbara St., $60,000.
Jeffrey P. Edwards, 2020 N. 55th St., $58,054.
Alan T. Richards, 1311 S. 94th St., $47,200.
John M. Jellison, 909 N. 49th Ave., $47,000.
Ilka C. Oberst Living Trust, 5009 Chicago St., $36,800.
John T. Meng-Frecker, 306 S. 53rd St., $35,448.
Alyson R. Friedman, 2346 N. 70th St., $34,718.
Gerald M. Bushman Jr., 5515 S. 124th St., $32,060.
April Engelmann, 18621 Honeysuckle Drive, $32,000.
Paul J. Strawhecker, 3424 N. 129th Circle, $30,895.
Gary L. Freeman, 5615 Tucker St., $30,478.
David R. Pesavento, 18529 Shadow Ridge Drive, $30,430.
William N. Meyers, 5413 S. 173rd Ave., $30,251.
Brian V. Edwards, 814 S. 91st Circle, $27,000.
Douglas L. Anderson, 3251 S. 171st St., $25,000.
Stephen Ward, 505 S. 86th St., $25,000.
Laura A Wisnieski, 13710 Madison Circle, $25,000.
Michael W. Wittleder, 15937 Cedar Circle, $23,661.
Joanne M. Pennella, 17725 Dorcas Circle, $21,719.
Evan J. Meester, 17262 Valley Drive, $21,000.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 17126 Potter St., $20,000.
Maryls J. Sobota, 16523 Ehlers St., $20,000.
Alicia A. Litjen, 21045 Timber Lane Circle, $20,000.
Bear Homes PC, 2602 S. 101st Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Calibraska Properties LLC, 10810 Harney St., $170,000.
Sanoma LLP, 9101 Bedford Ave., $150,000.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137 th Plaza, $100,000.
Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $75,000.
Grover Castle LLC, 3420 S. 50th St., $27,913.
Hyland Family Investments LLC, 6569 Maple St., $21,313.
OTHER PERMITS
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3405 S. 205th St., $2,726,200.
38th & Leavenworth LLC, 3814 Leavenworth St., $1,100,000.
Mcgregor Interests Old Market, 501 Pacific St., $1,634,886; 501 Pacific St., $333,224.
Edward M. Manhart, 5916 Hascall St., $60,000.
Sean Kelly, 6302 S. 197th Circle, $20,000.
