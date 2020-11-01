 Skip to main content
The Record: Building permits, Nov. 1
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7018 N. 172nd St., $252,252.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3207 Big Elk Parkway, $236,576; 18208 Gretchen Ave., $176,836.

Choice Homes LLC, 22014 Martha St., $221,832.

Tige Development And Design I, 24606 Mason St., $208,784.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20925 Larimore Ave., $199,128; 20607 E St., $183,816; 8017 N. 173rd St., $121,148.

Century Development Co. LLC, 603 S. 243rd St., $194,752.

Vencil Construction Inc., 4903 S. 235th St., $189,988.

Crown Ltd., 3519 S. 210th Ave., $181,700.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8217 N. 127th Ave., $180,352.

Nelson Builders Inc., 18440 Meredith Ave., $180,056.

Mc Neil Co. Inc., 840 N. 143rd Court, $166,640.

Kelly Construction Inc., 3202 Big Elk Parkway, $156,068.

Richland Homes LLC, 17618 Clay St., $169,108; 21311 I St., $167,108; 4219 S. 213th Ave., $166,124; 8606 N. 177th St., $165,940; 8814 N. 177th St., $165,080; 8714 N. 177th St., $153,616; 4225 S. 213th St., $152,328.

LPC Properties LLC, 21208 B St., $148,588.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 16368 Mormon St., $146,432.

Bobby C. Bolin, 7554 N. 173rd Circle, $145,220.

Charleston Homes LLC., 8115 N. 166th St., $144,816.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19916 Jefferson St., $143,568.

Newport Homes LLC, 13011 Eagle St., $138,480.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Joseph T. Sullivan, 1321 S. 78th Ave., $140,208.

James V. Kean, 1511 S. 91st Ave., $68,497.

Yan Wang, 18615 Barbara St., $60,000.

Jeffrey P. Edwards, 2020 N. 55th St., $58,054.

Alan T. Richards, 1311 S. 94th St., $47,200.

John M. Jellison, 909 N. 49th Ave., $47,000.

Ilka C. Oberst Living Trust, 5009 Chicago St., $36,800.

John T. Meng-Frecker, 306 S. 53rd St., $35,448.

Alyson R. Friedman, 2346 N. 70th St., $34,718.

Gerald M. Bushman Jr., 5515 S. 124th St., $32,060.

April Engelmann, 18621 Honeysuckle Drive, $32,000.

Paul J. Strawhecker, 3424 N. 129th Circle, $30,895.

Gary L. Freeman, 5615 Tucker St., $30,478.

David R. Pesavento, 18529 Shadow Ridge Drive, $30,430.

William N. Meyers, 5413 S. 173rd Ave., $30,251.

Brian V. Edwards, 814 S. 91st Circle, $27,000.

Douglas L. Anderson, 3251 S. 171st St., $25,000.

Stephen Ward, 505 S. 86th St., $25,000.

Laura A Wisnieski, 13710 Madison Circle, $25,000.

Michael W. Wittleder, 15937 Cedar Circle, $23,661.

Joanne M. Pennella, 17725 Dorcas Circle, $21,719.

Evan J. Meester, 17262 Valley Drive, $21,000.

Marque Custom Builders LLC, 17126 Potter St., $20,000.

Maryls J. Sobota, 16523 Ehlers St., $20,000.

Alicia A. Litjen, 21045 Timber Lane Circle, $20,000.

Bear Homes PC, 2602 S. 101st Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIAL

Calibraska Properties LLC, 10810 Harney St., $170,000.

Sanoma LLP, 9101 Bedford Ave., $150,000.

Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137 th Plaza, $100,000.

Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $75,000.

Grover Castle LLC, 3420 S. 50th St., $27,913.

Hyland Family Investments LLC, 6569 Maple St., $21,313.

OTHER PERMITS

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3405 S. 205th St., $2,726,200.

38th & Leavenworth LLC, 3814 Leavenworth St., $1,100,000.

Mcgregor Interests Old Market, 501 Pacific St., $1,634,886; 501 Pacific St., $333,224.

Edward M. Manhart, 5916 Hascall St., $60,000.

Sean Kelly, 6302 S. 197th Circle, $20,000.

