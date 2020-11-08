 Skip to main content
The Record: Building permits, Nov. 8
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Royce Enterprises Inc., 12703 Woolworth Ave., $358,368.

Marc Chedel, 19033 Hamilton St., $243,040.

Sanitary And Improvement District, 23515 P St., $238,320.

Robert R. McGill, 5608 N. 165th St., $207,128.

Castle Brook Land Development, 3947 S. 208th St., $205,280.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8026 Kilpatrick Parkway, $175,808; 8010 Kilpatrick Parkway, $158,572.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21802 H St., $172,684.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 17178 Whitmore St., $171,820.

Blue Ridge Builders LLC, 12762 Reynolds St., $164,172.

LPC Properties LLC, 2331 N. 188th St., $160,056.

Castle Creek LLC, 15352 Norwick Drive, $158,468.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2713 N. 185th St., $154,172.

Showcase Homes Inc., 4308 S. 218th Ave., $147,256.

Advantage Development Inc., 21754 I St., $147,112.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21733 G St., $143,056.

Omaha Douglas Public Bldg Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $133,412.

C R Investments Inc., 16606 Read St., $179,488; 16610 Read St., $165,904; 16634 Whitmore St., $159,900; 16614 Read St., $145,036; 7325 N. 166th Ave., $117,232; 7331 N. 166th Ave., $117,232; 7317 N. 166th Ave., $107,724; 7322 N. 167th St., $105,396; 7108 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.

Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2710 N. 191st Ave., $112,548.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 5930 George B. Lake Parkway, $191,676; 7152 N. 166th Ave., $179,488; 6209 S. 211th St., $145,036; 5027 N. 180th Ave., $136,832; 16602 Read St., $129,144; 5023 N. 180th Ave., $125,656; 7311 N. 166th Ave., $118,300; 5105 N. 180th Ave., $112,840; 5101 N. 180th Ave., $110,180; 7305 N. 166th Ave., $107,724; 7905 N. 147th Ave., $105,964; 6506 S. 213th St., $102,424; 7837 N. 147th Ave., $91,360; 7840 N. 147th Ave., $86,368; 7841 N. 147th Ave., $86,368; 7909 N. 147th Ave., $86,368; 7844 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7910 N. 147th Ave., $84,160;

7904 N. 147th Ave., $79,764.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Iglesia Luterana Jesus Es El, 4001 Q St., $160,000.

Eric J. Fobes, 5101 N. 196th St., $82,500.

Patrick J. Corrigan Sr., 18540 Shadow Ridge Drive, $61,772.

Nathan Timm, 16615 Washington St., $53,089.

Sharon G. Amin, 9912 Harney Parkway South, $49,320.

Morris W. Caudle Trust, 9611 Oak Circle, $46,356.

KR Properties LLC, 3332 N. 54th St., $40,000.

Andrew Lundgren, 645 Shorewood Lane, $38,500.

Michael J. Toohey, 750 Fairacres Road, $37,276.

May Buder, 5022 N. 208th Ave., $35,250.

Aaron Becker, 18115 Atlas St., $30,576.

Dee Elam, 9612 Spencer St., $30,000.

Matthew J. Effken, 17601 Leavenworth St., $28,604.

Mark Keiper, 17842 Harney St., $28,353.

Marcia E. Houston, 2620 N. 160th Ave., $27,105.

Kristin J. Christianson, 1618 N. 164th St., $26,451.

John R. Neill, 10504 Polk St., $26,000.

Joseph T. Fulcher, 9732 Brentwood Road, $25,000.

Ryan C. Hahn, 3204 S. 184th Ave., $25,000.

Eric Farley, 16118 Decatur St., $24,660.

Daniel E. Pinkerton, 16578 Pasadena Circle, $24,500.

Robert E. Warming, 6262 Glenwood Road, $24,500.

Michael G. Hendrick, 10435 Madison St., $24,000.

Jerry A. Ebers, 3224 N. 157th St., $23,800.

Michael K. Obeng, 1415 N. 135th St., $21,800.

Jason Mussack, 17524 T St., $21,202.

Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $20,000.

Ervin W. Minderman, 6304 S. 100th St., $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIAL

Douglas County, 4102 Woolworth Ave., $6,246,645; 1805 Harney St., $300,000.

Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $800,000.

Eagle Run Partnership, 13110 Birch Drive, $600,000.

710 S. 20th St. LLC, 701 S. 22nd St., $363,000.

Rushmore Business Center LLC, 4513 S. 134th St., $250,000.

Vickie A. Johnson, 12727 West Dodge Road, $100,000.

Guarantee Mutual Life, 8801 Indian Hills Drive, $60,000.

Pudami Omaha Ne LLC, 12240 L St., $31,574.

OTHER PERMITS

William G. Jurgensen, 13507 Hamilton St., $190,333.

Joseph M. Shea, 5206 Clay Circle, $32,000.

Catherine A. Whitner, 2717 N. 88th St., $26,880.

NRG Energy Center Omaha LLC, 601 N. 14th St., $25,000.

