The Record: Building permits, Nov. 8

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Royce Enterprises Inc., 12703 Woolworth Ave., $358,368.
Marc Chedel, 19033 Hamilton St., $243,040.
Sanitary And Improvement District, 23515 P St., $238,320.
Robert R. McGill, 5608 N. 165th St., $207,128.
Castle Brook Land Development, 3947 S. 208th St., $205,280.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8026 Kilpatrick Parkway, $175,808; 8010 Kilpatrick Parkway, $158,572.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21802 H St., $172,684.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 17178 Whitmore St., $171,820.
Blue Ridge Builders LLC, 12762 Reynolds St., $164,172.
LPC Properties LLC, 2331 N. 188th St., $160,056.
Castle Creek LLC, 15352 Norwick Drive, $158,468.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2713 N. 185th St., $154,172.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4308 S. 218th Ave., $147,256.
Advantage Development Inc., 21754 I St., $147,112.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21733 G St., $143,056.
Omaha Douglas Public Bldg Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $133,412.
C R Investments Inc., 16606 Read St., $179,488; 16610 Read St., $165,904; 16634 Whitmore St., $159,900; 16614 Read St., $145,036; 7325 N. 166th Ave., $117,232; 7331 N. 166th Ave., $117,232; 7317 N. 166th Ave., $107,724; 7322 N. 167th St., $105,396; 7108 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2710 N. 191st Ave., $112,548.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5930 George B. Lake Parkway, $191,676; 7152 N. 166th Ave., $179,488; 6209 S. 211th St., $145,036; 5027 N. 180th Ave., $136,832; 16602 Read St., $129,144; 5023 N. 180th Ave., $125,656; 7311 N. 166th Ave., $118,300; 5105 N. 180th Ave., $112,840; 5101 N. 180th Ave., $110,180; 7305 N. 166th Ave., $107,724; 7905 N. 147th Ave., $105,964; 6506 S. 213th St., $102,424; 7837 N. 147th Ave., $91,360; 7840 N. 147th Ave., $86,368; 7841 N. 147th Ave., $86,368; 7909 N. 147th Ave., $86,368; 7844 N. 147th Ave., $84,160; 7910 N. 147th Ave., $84,160;
7904 N. 147th Ave., $79,764.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Iglesia Luterana Jesus Es El, 4001 Q St., $160,000.
Eric J. Fobes, 5101 N. 196th St., $82,500.
Patrick J. Corrigan Sr., 18540 Shadow Ridge Drive, $61,772.
Nathan Timm, 16615 Washington St., $53,089.
Sharon G. Amin, 9912 Harney Parkway South, $49,320.
Morris W. Caudle Trust, 9611 Oak Circle, $46,356.
KR Properties LLC, 3332 N. 54th St., $40,000.
Andrew Lundgren, 645 Shorewood Lane, $38,500.
Michael J. Toohey, 750 Fairacres Road, $37,276.
May Buder, 5022 N. 208th Ave., $35,250.
Aaron Becker, 18115 Atlas St., $30,576.
Dee Elam, 9612 Spencer St., $30,000.
Matthew J. Effken, 17601 Leavenworth St., $28,604.
Mark Keiper, 17842 Harney St., $28,353.
Marcia E. Houston, 2620 N. 160th Ave., $27,105.
Kristin J. Christianson, 1618 N. 164th St., $26,451.
John R. Neill, 10504 Polk St., $26,000.
Joseph T. Fulcher, 9732 Brentwood Road, $25,000.
Ryan C. Hahn, 3204 S. 184th Ave., $25,000.
Eric Farley, 16118 Decatur St., $24,660.
Daniel E. Pinkerton, 16578 Pasadena Circle, $24,500.
Robert E. Warming, 6262 Glenwood Road, $24,500.
Michael G. Hendrick, 10435 Madison St., $24,000.
Jerry A. Ebers, 3224 N. 157th St., $23,800.
Michael K. Obeng, 1415 N. 135th St., $21,800.
Jason Mussack, 17524 T St., $21,202.
Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $20,000.
Ervin W. Minderman, 6304 S. 100th St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County, 4102 Woolworth Ave., $6,246,645; 1805 Harney St., $300,000.
Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $800,000.
Eagle Run Partnership, 13110 Birch Drive, $600,000.
710 S. 20th St. LLC, 701 S. 22nd St., $363,000.
Rushmore Business Center LLC, 4513 S. 134th St., $250,000.
Vickie A. Johnson, 12727 West Dodge Road, $100,000.
Guarantee Mutual Life, 8801 Indian Hills Drive, $60,000.
Pudami Omaha Ne LLC, 12240 L St., $31,574.
OTHER PERMITS
William G. Jurgensen, 13507 Hamilton St., $190,333.
Joseph M. Shea, 5206 Clay Circle, $32,000.
Catherine A. Whitner, 2717 N. 88th St., $26,880.
NRG Energy Center Omaha LLC, 601 N. 14th St., $25,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!