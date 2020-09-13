The Record: Building permits, Sept. 13

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3927 S. 208th St., $300,000; 21212 C St., $175,320.
Advance Design & Construction, 2211 S. 218th St., $240,828.
Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21521 B St., $227,392.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7804 Kilpatrick Parkway, $196,072.
James M. Warden, 9517 Davenport St., $181,860.
Terri Tiedeman, 8041 N. 173rd St., $175,808.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19837 Adams St., $175,324.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2503 N. 184th St., $169,424.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5109 N. 209th St., $163,452; 5018 N. 208th St., $155,232.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4618 N. 192nd Ave., $156,904.
Spruce 180 LLC, 2920 N. 185th Ave., $154,492.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4226 S. 220th St., $154,136.
Richland Homes LLC, 4308 S. 214th St., $155,052; 4312 S. 214th St., $151,328; 8903 N. 177th St., $118,148.
Showcase Homes Inc., 3004 N. 184th St., $149,852; 4417 S. 220th St., $149,276.
Kms-168 LLC, 8118 N. 167 th Ave., $146,244.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7213 Kilpatrick Parkway, $142,816.
Blue Sage Development LLC, 1410 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $126,040.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8066 Kilpatrick Parkway, $151,864; 20451 E St., $125,628; 3814 S. 205th St., $119,756.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Nicholas K. Jarecke, 403 Waterloo Drive, $104,088.
Bruce R. Lauritzen Trust, 608 Fairacres Road, $82,112.
Sharon L. McGill, 8920 Farnam Court, $75,000.
George P. Parizek, 5919 Jones St., $71,021.
Jin Cai, 16225 Burt St., $60,790.
Michael S. Acquazzino, 15732 Shamrock Road, $40,119.
John A. Skudlarek, 1618 S. 207th Ave., $40,000.
5109 Real Estate LLC, 1113 S. 97th St., $40,000.
Thomas E. Whitaker, 16132 Spencer St., $38,000.
William D. Rogers, 6521 S. 102nd St., $38,000.
Gregg M. McMullen, 9922 Lafayette Ave., $35,000.
Gus G. Gubalke, 1013 S. 123rd Circle, $35,000.
Linda N. Goslee, 9708 N. 225th St., $28,021.
Matthew H. Schoneman, 15329 Butler Ave., $25,667.
Richard S. Camp, 13326 N. 66th St., $25,650.
Clyde R. Bell, 8912 Douglas Court, $25,000.
Hector Gutierrez, 4720 N. 30th St., $25,000.
James Gerding, 1715 N. 212th St., $23,700.
Bryan Hill, 8801 Capitol Ave., $23,512.
Sarah D. Rohrbaugh, 5415 S. 174th Ave., $22,151.
James & Regina Nailon, 2133 S. 46th St., $22,000.
Cheryl A. Brinker, 2203 Locust St., $21,656.
Michael J. Hale, 6412 S. 174th St., $21,500.
Kathryn L. McGee, 3766 S. 196th Ave., $21,301.
Emily R. Ethington, 8062 Cedar St., $20,859.
William & Kim Bunton Family Trust, 2314 S. 186th Circle, $20,300.
Phillip A. Perkins, 8213 N. 123rd St., $20,000.
William J. Behen III, 20903 Marinda St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County, 4102 Woolworth Ave., $1,225,000.
Douglas County School District, 7801 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $570,000.
Fulcher Holdings LLC, 6848 F St., $450,000.
St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., $200,000.
Antler View Flex LLC, 19019 Evans St., $100,000.
Garage at 204 LLC, 20121 Oak St., $90,000; 20121 Oak St., $60,000; 20121 Oak St., $30,000.
Firm Group LLC, 210 N. 78th St., $89,027.
Knuckles II LLC, 6405 S. 118th St., $85,000.
EGP 601 Omaha LLC, 601 Riverfront Drive, $55,915.
Omaha Housing Authority, 536 S. 27th St., $55,000.
MIMG LXXIV Colonial LLC, 3022 1/2 N. 97th St., $50,000.
GMK Investment Company Limited, 3421 N. 191st Ave., $50,000.
Noddle Av 3 LLC, 6680 Center St., $42,700.
LSA Properties Management LLC, 11718 Nicholas St., $31,888.
Mutual Investors Inc., 12100 West Center Road, $25,000.
Converge Church, 14515 Harvey Oaks Ave., $25,000.
101 Nicholas LLC, 10110 Nicholas St., $21,000.
OTHER PERMITS
RD Blair LLC, 1404 Castelar St., $2,475,168.
Immanuel Inc., 6809 N. 68th Plaza, $1,154,229.
B&K Real Estate LLC, 3838 N. 167th Court, $376,970.
Omnicorp Saddle Creek LLC, 335 N. Saddle Creek Road, $372,500.
Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, 7111 Stargrass Road, $86,730.
Omaha Douglas Public Bldg. Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $50,000.
Brandon J. Pokorski, 3728 S. 114th St., $39,936.
Brandon Hegge, 3308 S. 228th St., $20,000.
