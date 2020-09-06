Verdant defies the conventional idea of an accounting firm

Verdant is not your typical accounting firm.
From the services it provides to the office atmosphere, the company bucks industry stereotypes in more ways than one, according to Brian Goracke, Verdant’s president.
“I really do feel that we’re different,” he said. “I guess everybody thinks of the typical, boring accounting firm … we are completely the opposite of that.”
Culture
In the decades since Verdant’s founding, the company has retained its “family feel,” which is the heart of its culture.
“We really are family,” Goracke said. “We take care of each other, whether it’s business or personal. Everyone has each other’s backs.”
That bond between team members creates a business-world domino effect where employees feel comfortable communicating with each other and with clients, which leads to strong customer service.
“I truly think clients are happy to see their accountant because they’re friends,” Goracke said.
Like any healthy family, there is a strong amount of trust between Verdant’s leadership and employees.
“We empower the staff. It’s not about micromanaging — it’s letting them lead,” Goracke said.
Growth
Though Verdant has operated for nearly 70 years, much of the growth has happened in the past 10 years. During that time the company went from eight to 33 employees. It also expanded its services to other areas of business such as insurance and marketing, among others.
Goracke attributes Verdant’s growth to its clients.
“It’s having that customer service so that your great clients actually refer more great people,” he said.
Community
Verdant has an internal group of seven employees who focus on philanthropic projects throughout the year. They’ve sponsored families during the holidays, donated to nonprofits and volunteered for community projects.
“That whole idea of giving back is a huge part of our firm,” Goracke said.
Verdant
2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha ranking: Third place, companies with 25 to 200 employees
Headquarters: 12110 Port Grace Blvd., La Vista
Employees: 33
Primary business: Accounting and business services
