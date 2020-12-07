Dorfman: Three CEOs who have stepped up to the plate

Verso has had a revolving door in the executive suite. Mike Weinhold resigned as President in March, after less than four months in the job. Adam St. John resigned as CEO in September without giving a reason after less than a year in the post.

The stock is super-cheap, at about three times earnings. But I wouldn’t buy it unless and until I can get comfortable with more information about those executive departures. Also, Verso’s record is spotty. It has lost money in nine of the past 15 years and posted losses in the latest two quarters.

The Record

This is the 56th column I’ve written about trades by corporate insiders (not to be confused with illegal “insider trading”). My results have been mixed.

The best part of my record deals with stocks where insiders bought but I warned people not to follow suit. Those stocks have underperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index by 24 percentage points.

Stocks where insiders bought and I advised people to do the same have trailed the S&P 500 by about a percentage point.

Stocks where insiders bought and I made no recommendation, or an ambiguous comment, have beaten the S&P 500 by 13.4 percentage points.