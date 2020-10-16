Gasoline rallies, sputters as COVID expands

Gasoline futures shifted midweek from an upward bias to a downhill direction as record positive coronavirus cases plagued several European countries and U.S. states.

Declining recreational travel and commuting to and from work sopped demand from unleaded fuel and allowed the price decline, even though supplies have declined sharply as reported by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Brazil, Spain, and India are current hotspots for COVID, while Texas, California and Wisconsin are seeing increased infections. Total U.S. cases reached their highest level since mid-August.

As of midday Friday, gasoline futures were down about 9 cents per gallon for the week.

Nobel Prize Awarded for Auction Study

Farmers, ranchers, investors and traders make profits and losses every day based on short-term and long-term auctions. Livestock, land and equipment auctions are paramount to agribusiness, while trades in stock, bonds and financial futures have become virtual electronic auctions governing the foundation of our economy.