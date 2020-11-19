 Skip to main content
Instead of veterans' breakfast
  1. It is probably a nice gesture, but this old Navy veteran is no fan of the Hy-Vee "Free breakfast on Veterans Day” promotion. I just don’t like the idea of taking a $5 annual handout for the honor of serving my country.
  2. A better way would be for Hy-Vee to figure the cost of this event and either donate the money to a homeless shelter or have a “Breakfast for the Homeless” day. Do it in honor of all veterans, living or dead. Wouldn’t that be better?
  3. William S. Nelson, Omaha
