Instead of veterans' breakfast

- It is probably a nice gesture, but this old Navy veteran is no fan of the Hy-Vee "Free breakfast on Veterans Day” promotion. I just don’t like the idea of taking a $5 annual handout for the honor of serving my country.
- A better way would be for Hy-Vee to figure the cost of this event and either donate the money to a homeless shelter or have a “Breakfast for the Homeless” day. Do it in honor of all veterans, living or dead. Wouldn’t that be better?
- William S. Nelson, Omaha
