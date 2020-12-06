Tolf Hanson's Café Beautiful: A dream deflated

While in New York City, Dr. Beeder was browsing a flea market and happened to glimpse a ring with an engraving that seemed familiar. She bought it and was later astounded to find that it was, indeed, a ring that Tolf Hanson owned and wore when living, engraved with his distinctive “TH” monogram.

It seems far-fetched that he would have pawned it to raise money for his living expenses. If he was wearing the ring when he died, the possibility that there was robbery and foul play in connection with his death has to be considered.

The King Fong Café first welcomed hungry downtowners to its marbled staircase in September 1920. Upon reaching the second-floor dining room, one was transported to far away Cathay, just as was our tour group almost 100 years later. The authentic camphor wood carvings, hand-carved teakwood tables with inlaid mother-of-pearl, silk embroideries and stained-glass front window were all still there.

Best of all, our group was treated to a tour of the third-floor dining area, which has been closed since the 1950s. Its enclosed booths evoke clandestine rendezvous, or meetings of the Tong, where illegal liquors flowed like the river Yangtze.