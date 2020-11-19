No longer the good life

As a retired educator, I am alarmed by the lack of support for our teachers, occupational, physical and speech therapists, para professionals and other support staff in the school systems. Too many schools do not require students to wear masks, leaving staff members as sitting ducks to contracting COVID-19. There seems to be a lack of empathy on the part of many administrators. They expect educators to teach in the classroom and deal with sanitation and behavior problems caused by COVID. Plus teach online classes for those who cannot be in the classroom. Some administrators continue to schedule meetings upon meetings, but still expect educators who are ill with the virus to continue to work from home and continue to meet deadlines. Not only the educator herself or himself may be ill, but their family members are also exposed and could become ill.