Protect school funding

Congratulations to all the state senators elected this month. I wish you well as you tackle the state’s issues over the next four years. Unfortunately, the 106th Legislature left you a fiscal time bomb when they enacted Legislative Bill 1107 in August. The bill, signed and applauded by the governor, enacted a projected $700 million in expenditures over several years with no new revenue stream to support it. The bill supports property tax credits, economic development incentives and dollars for the NExT project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. I support all three initiatives, but at some point, the invoice will arrive.

When that occurs, you will have a difficult choice: return to the tax levels pre LB 1107 or cut items from the state budget. I urge you, in fact I beg you, to protect state aid to schools and Nebraskans who live in poverty and receive Medicaid. Since those budget expenses are large dollar amounts, they will be early targets for those who refuse to consider increased revenue as a solution to cover the expense of LB 1107.

I wish the 107th Legislature great luck. There will be tough issues to problem solve, and the best approach is to consider your options and pick the ones that make our state and all our people better.

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield