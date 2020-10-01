Better than Paris: Classic Berry Crepes

Classic crepes are good on their own. But step up their texture and flavor, and you’ll never eat them plain again. This variation is perfect for anyone who prefers something sweet to start the day.

Classic Berry Crepes 2 cups milk

4 eggs

3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ cups flour

Powdered sugar

Fruit

Greek Yogurt Cream filling (recipe follows)

1. Place the milk, eggs, melted butter, sugar, vanilla, salt and flour into a blender. Blend until the batter is smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Melt a small of pat of butter in a 10-inch nonstick frying pan over medium heat.

3. Pour ¼ cup batter into the pan. Turn the pan from side to side to make an even circle.