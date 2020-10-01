Nora and Sam Retzlaff are pancake aficionados.

They like them plain, with butter and with fresh blueberries — but no syrup. A favorite game when eating pancakes is deciding what U.S. state they look like after each bite.

The kids have sampled a number of recipes but their go-to is the one on the Bisquick box.

“With extra vanilla,” says Nora. That makes all the difference.

When quarantine forced kids the into Improvised Emergency Home School, as their mom called it, many cooking lessons found their way into mom’s social media feed. Their first effort was pancakes.

We asked Nora and Sam to try a recipe for Easy Fluffy American Pancakes. They were game with one caveat: Nora could alter the recipe to include — vanilla.

Once the pancakes had been devoured, the Retzlaff children gave the recipe a thumbs up. “It’s what I’ll make if I’m out of Bisquick,” Nora says.

EASY FLUFFY AMERICAN PANCAKES

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2½ teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons baking powder