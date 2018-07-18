INSTRUCTIONS

  • 1 cup frozen seedless watermelon chunks
  • 1 cup boxed coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Mini dark chocolate chips (optional)
  • Coconut flakes (optional)

1. Cut one seedless watermelon into chunks. Place cubes on parchment paper and freeze.

2. Add frozen watermelon chunks, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth but thick consistency. 

3. Serve immediately. Optional: topped with the coconut flakes or mini dark chocolate chips.

SOURCE: cooknourishbliss.com

