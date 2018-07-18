BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE POPS -- blueberries, yogurt, honey

In a food processor, puree 1 cup blueberries. Place blueberry puree in a blender and add 1 cup yogurt and 3 tablespoons honey. Blend until creamy. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze. 

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE -- strawberries, lemonade

Pour boxed lemonade into popsicle molds. Add sliced strawberries and freeze. 

RASPBERRY PEACH YOGURT POPS -- peaches, raspberries, vanilla yogurt, honey

Dice one cup peaches. Puree ¼ cup raspberries. In a medium size bowl, stir together 2 cups vanilla yogurt and 2 tablespoons honey. Fold in diced peaches and raspberry puree. Add to popsicle molds and freeze. 

LIME CREAMSICLES -- Lime juice, milk, sweetened condensed milk

In a blender, add ¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice, 2 cups milk and 1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk. Blend together until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze and serve. 

GUMMY BEAR POPSICLES -- gummy bears, sprite

Fill popsicle molds half way with gummy bears. Add Sprite. Freeze and serve.

