'Takeout Twins' share two recipes with their trademark twist

Adeev and Ezra Potash, the “Takeout Twins” on a Food Network Kitchen app show, want to help viewers recreate restaurant dishes at home. Here are a couple of recipes from their 10-episode online series.Cast Iron Skillet Pan Pizza with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Makes one 10-inch pizza; serves 2 to 3
For the ranch dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 tablespoon minced dill
1 tablespoon minced chives
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 large garlic clove, grated
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
For the pizza sauce:
1/2 cup cup tomato puree
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons white vinegar
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Red pepper flakes, to taste
For the pizza:
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
12 ounces store-bought pizza dough
20-30 slices pepperoni
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1. Preheat oven to 475 F.
2. First, make the ranch for dipping. Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, vinegar, dill, chives, Worcestershire and garlic. Reserve in the fridge while you make the pizza.
3. Next, make the pizza sauce. Mix together tomato puree, oregano, salt and vinegar. Season with salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes. Set aside.
4. Preheat a 10-inch cast iron pan over medium-high heat.
5. Stretch the pizza dough into a 10-inch round. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the hot cast iron. Transfer the pizza dough to the pan. Top with 1/3 cup pizza sauce (reserve any remaining for dipping or another use), followed by cheese and pepperoni. Drizzle with olive oil.
6. Cook over medium-high heat for 3 minutes, or until the bottom of the crust starts to brown. Remove from heat.
7. Place pan in oven and bake for 12-14 minutes, until the cheese is browned and bubbly. Remove from oven and serve with ranch.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Cream and Pickled Cabbage
Servings: 4
For pickled cabbage:
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups green cabbage, shredded
1 jalapeno, sliced
For the avocado cream:
2 avocados
Zest and juice of 1 lime
4 ounces sour cream
1/3 cup cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
For the shrimp:
Juice of 1 lime
3 adobo peppers, plus 1 tablespoon of the adobo sauce
1/4 cup olive oil
3 garlic cloves
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 cup diced tomato
1 pound shrimp (20-25 count), peeled and deveined
1/4 red onion, sliced
Olive oil, for drizzling
Corn tortillas
1. Whisk together the white vinegar and sugar in a medium-size mixing bowl until sugar is dissolved. Add cabbage and jalapeno slices, and reserve to the refrigerator.
2. Place the avocados, lime zest and juice, sour cream, cilantro leaves and olive oil in a blender or food processor. Season with salt and puree until smooth. Reserve to the refrigerator.
3. Preheat the oven broiler on high.
4. Next, make the marinade for the shrimp. Puree the lime juice, adobo peppers, adobo sauce, olive oil, roasted garlic, honey and tomato. Toss the shrimp with the marinade. Place the shrimp on a sheet pan in an even layer. Add the onion slices and drizzle with olive oil. Broil on high for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the oven.
5. Heat the corn tortillas on a griddle or over an open flame on your stovetop.
6. Serve the shrimp with pickled cabbage, avocado cream and corn tortillas.
Note: This recipe was inspired by Danny Trejo’s shrimp tacos from Trejo’s Tacos.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!