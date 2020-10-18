'Takeout Twins' share two recipes with their trademark twist

1/2 cup diced tomato

1 pound shrimp (20-25 count), peeled and deveined

1/4 red onion, sliced

Olive oil, for drizzling

Corn tortillas

1. Whisk together the white vinegar and sugar in a medium-size mixing bowl until sugar is dissolved. Add cabbage and jalapeno slices, and reserve to the refrigerator.

2. Place the avocados, lime zest and juice, sour cream, cilantro leaves and olive oil in a blender or food processor. Season with salt and puree until smooth. Reserve to the refrigerator.

3. Preheat the oven broiler on high.

4. Next, make the marinade for the shrimp. Puree the lime juice, adobo peppers, adobo sauce, olive oil, roasted garlic, honey and tomato. Toss the shrimp with the marinade. Place the shrimp on a sheet pan in an even layer. Add the onion slices and drizzle with olive oil. Broil on high for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the oven.