Repair work on the 36th Street bridge over the West Papillion Creek is now expected to begin Monday.
The work was originally scheduled to begin in mid-July, but has been delayed by approximately one week.
The bridge is south of the Marcus Twin Creek Cinema, Culver’s restaurant, the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue and the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
Those businesses will remain accessible from 36th Street south of Cornhusker Road, although not from 36th Street north of Highway 370.
The retail complex along Twin Creek Drive, including such businesses as Baker’s and Target, as well as businesses at Daniell Crossing on the east side of 36th Street, will be accessible from 36th Street from Highway 370, but not on 36th Street for those traveling south of Cornhusker Road.
Repairs are expected to be complete by Aug. 3 with the goal of finishing before the new school year begins.
Detours, using 42nd Street as well as Raynor Parkway, will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.