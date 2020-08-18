Blocker, JoAnn. February 23, 1940 - August 16, 2020. JoAnn Blocker, age 80, passed away August 16, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1940 to the late Leo and Wilma (Hays) Fleming in Marion, UT. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Fleming. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Donald Blocker; daughters, Penny Darnell (Pat), CB; Tracy Bruun (Tom), Ankeny, IA; and Wendy Scherzinger (Rudy), Hurricane Mills, TN; siblings: brothers, Leo Fleming (Norma) CB, and Perry Fleming (Kim Kissel Life mate) MO. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Service with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 10–11am. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family respectfully requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed by those attending the events. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 | (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
