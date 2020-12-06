AIA Nebraska salutes Lowell Berg's legacy of vision and leadership

Here are the individual award winners in AIA Nebraska's 2020 Excellence in Design competition.

2020 Harry F. Cunningham Gold Medal for Architectural Excellence in Nebraska

The Gold Medal is the highest honor the Nebraska Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) can bestow and is awarded in recognition of the most distinguished achievement in architecture or service to the profession of architecture in the state.

The Gold Medal commemorates the achievements of Harry Francis Cunningham, who came to Nebraska as lead architect for Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue’s office during completion of the tower for the State Capitol following Goodhue’s death in 1924. It was Goodhue’s revolutionary building design that won the nationwide competition in 1920 for the creation of the statehouse in Lincoln. Cunningham subsequently established the school of architecture at UNL.

The 2020 honoree is Lowell Berg, AIA, Lincoln, for a legacy of leadership and vision and an eagerness to share his knowledge and expertise to positively impact society, communities and individual lives.