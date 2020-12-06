AIA Nebraska salutes Lowell Berg's legacy of vision and leadership

Here are the individual award winners in AIA Nebraska's 2020 Excellence in Design competition.
2020 Harry F. Cunningham Gold Medal for Architectural Excellence in Nebraska
The Gold Medal is the highest honor the Nebraska Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) can bestow and is awarded in recognition of the most distinguished achievement in architecture or service to the profession of architecture in the state.
The Gold Medal commemorates the achievements of Harry Francis Cunningham, who came to Nebraska as lead architect for Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue’s office during completion of the tower for the State Capitol following Goodhue’s death in 1924. It was Goodhue’s revolutionary building design that won the nationwide competition in 1920 for the creation of the statehouse in Lincoln. Cunningham subsequently established the school of architecture at UNL.
The 2020 honoree is Lowell Berg, AIA, Lincoln, for a legacy of leadership and vision and an eagerness to share his knowledge and expertise to positively impact society, communities and individual lives.
He began his career in 1975 at Clark & Enersen, Hamersky, Schalebitz, Burroughs and Thomsen. His talent and leadership allowed him to rise to senior principal, board member and eventually president of The Clark Enersen Partners from 1989 to 2008. He is credited with transforming the firm and positioning it for unprecedented growth and excellence in design, while primarily focusing on libraries, corporate office buildings and government buildings.
Nominator Greg Newport, AIA, said, “Over the past four decades, I have known Lowell to be a consummate professional dedicated to building a better world. Whereas Lowell has been a guiding influence in my own professional growth as an architect, I have also witnessed his influence on generations of other architects as they grew from student interns into highly talented professionals.”
During his many years on AIA’s Governmental Affairs Committee, Berg provided strong leadership instrumental to the profession and public safety. In addition, he has dedicated his personal time to public, private and philanthropic organizations within Nebraska and the nation.
By pairing his philosophy of design with his organizational prowess, Berg has been an effective leader for Rotary Club #14, Rotary International; Lincoln Libraries Board of Trustees, First Plymouth Church, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture.
Associates Award
This award recognizes an Associate AIA Nebraska, unlicensed member who has shown exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the profession in the areas of design, education, and/or service in an early stage of their architectural career.
Ross Miller, Associate AIA, of Omaha, is the 2020 honoree. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a Bachelor of Science in Design-Architectural Studies in 2008 and a dual Master of Architecture and Master of Business Administration in 2010.
Ross is a Principal of FormGrey Studio, a multicity (Reno, Nevada and Omaha) collaborative design and fabrication firm focused on elevating all aspects of the built environment. He is Associate Director of AIA Omaha, an At-Large Representative on the AIA Strategic Council, a member of AIA National’s Finance and Audit Committee, a member of AIA Nebraska’s Committee on Design, and a member of the UNL College of Architecture’s Professional Advisory Committee.
In 2018, Ross served as Associate Director on the AIA National Board of Directors, which included appointments to AIA National’s Public Outreach Committee and the Secretary’s Advisory Committee.
Additionally, Ross is a co-founder and the president of Maple St. Construct, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit creative collaborative and workspace that functions as an art gallery/residency in Omaha. He also is a project manager for Mike Nesbit Studio, an artist’s studio in Los Angeles.
Architectural Design Education Award
This honor recognizes a living person of esteemed character who has rendered distinguished service to the profession of architecture design or to the arts science in a Nebraska institution of higher learning. The award recognizes an individual whose activities have consistently influenced students and provided the ability to make connections between the educator’s particular areas of expertise and other areas as appropriate.
Jeffrey L. Day, FAIA, inventively integrates teaching, practice and design-research to develop young architects committed to design excellence and the collaborative process.
The award winner began his teaching career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2000. After holding the prestigious Hyde Chair of Excellence visiting-professorship for a year, he began a tenure-track appointment and is now a full professor, teaching Architecture, Landscape Architecture, and Interior Design students.
Day has taught throughout the Architecture curriculum and from his early innovations in beginning design (featured in conferences and published in the Journal of Architectural Education) to design studios, lecture courses and seminars.
Through the celebrated FACT design-build program, he empowers students to develop their own creative approaches to architectural challenges of the day. By maximizing the potential of FACT and his professional office, Actual Architecture Company, Day integrates design-research, speculative design, pro-bono investments in the community, and a commitment to building highly refined yet flexible architecture with diverse clients.
AIAS Student Award
This award recognizes two members of the American Institute of Architects Students (AIAS) − an undergraduate and a graduate − who have shown exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to their academic community at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture.
Honoree Quinn McFadden, AIAS, is a fifth-year graduate student and president of the Nebraska Chapter of the AIAS. McFadden, of Omaha, established the N’ Studio Podcast, as a virtual stage for students, professors and professionals to showcase work and provide advice on studies and careers.
McFadden also serves as the Advisory Committee Chair and is a former member of the National Task Force of the AIAS Freedom By Design. The task force is a community service program that utilizes the talents of architecture students to create design and construction solutions to improve the safety, comfort and dignity of those around us.
The second 2020 honoree is Geneva Sinkula, AIAS, is a fourth-year undergraduate student and external vice president of the Nebraska Chapter of AIAS. Since freshman year, Sinkula has served in many leadership positions within the College of Architecture, including the Student Advisory Board, Professional Program Committee and Student Affairs Committee.
From Kansas City, Missouri, she is serving as a student mentor and ambassador for freshman and first-year design students. Additionally, she will work for UCARE research this school year, studying the architectural and structural capabilities of missile silos in Nebraska.
