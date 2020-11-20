A tale of two men

So sorry to read that COVID-19 took the life of retired Ralston wrestling coach Jim McGrath ("Wrestling coach brought 'East Coast flair' to Ralston," Nov. 19 World-Herald). Coach McGrath dedicated his life to working with and helping young people. What a great life in that he was able to have such a positive impact on a number of Ralston youth. Up until the end he was thinking of others with his wish of urging people to wear masks.

In the same section I read the article about pompous State Sen. Mike Groene boasting about achieving his ultimate goal of contracting COVID-19, Then he bashes anyone who would question his lack of common sense while he parades around without a mask and promotes herd immunity, going against the advice of health professionals.

What a contrast of two men. When I think of one word to sum up Coach McGrath, I would use the word “class”. For Mike Groene I would use the same word without the first two letters.

Larry Anderson, Omaha