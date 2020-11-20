Importance of masks

I read with interest about the No-Mask Omaha group that believe that masks are worthless, and that the insistence by nearly every medical person on earth on wearing them is more about control, a block on our personal liberty, than personal safety. So I'll say this to the No Maskers: Put aside the coronavirus for a moment, and think about every surgery you've ever seen or had. Were the surgeon and nurses wearing masks? Of course they were. Ever wonder why? Because masks nearly eliminate the risks of infection. If you were being wheeled into an operating room for heart surgery, wouldn't you feel safer if everyone in the room was masked up?