Life-threatening consequences

I was incredulous and dismayed at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ lack of leadership and disregard for the welfare of all Nebraskans as evidenced by the article “Ricketts spokesman criticizes docs’ call to tighten virus rules” (Nov. 9 World-Herald) detailing the response by Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, to three doctors urging COVID-19-related precautions in light of the alarming rise in local cases. Gage publicly dismissed these experts’ warnings based on a review of their Twitter feeds in which some re-tweets depict congratulatory sentiments in support of Biden-Harris.

From a public health perspective, why wouldn’t doctors everywhere celebrate the election victory? President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have shown empathy and concern for the impact of COVID-19 and the threat it poses to the lives of every American, and they promise to implement effective and coordinated leadership to combat the pandemic.

Ricketts’ politicization of our state’s fight against the virus, and the mixed messages his office conveys regarding new restrictions and the need for Nebraskans to take precautions, could potentially have dire consequences. This pandemic is not a political issue. As our hospitals fill up and our schools struggle to stay open, Ricketts’ attack and dismissal of epidemiological experts at world-class UNMC is inexcusable.