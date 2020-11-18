 Skip to main content
Sen. Groene and the virus
Congratulations to State Sen. “Maskless Mike” Groene on completing a bucket list item of being infected with and surviving COVID-19 ("Groene, who wants herd immunity, has COVID-19," Nov. 11 World-Herald). With his focus on his own magical thinking, the senator’s statements about his experience with the illness and rationale about exposure land with a real thud.

I have more than a few questions for him.. How many struggling Nebraskans can afford 10 to 14 days out of work while infected? How many Nebraskans who choose to try to safeguard their health and that of others and promote community health were exposed to a potentially deadly virus by this elected official? And finally, why does his and others' experimentation trump my right to visit the grocery store safely?

Isn’t it about time that Nebraska leaders showed a concern for our communities, our health care heroes and human decency rather than defying a common sense and effective health care measure in order to make a political statement?

All I hear in this behavior is a cry from childhood, “You aren’t the boss of me” being screamed loudly.

We really deserve better.

Patricia Zieg, Omaha

