The next evolution: Zulu will offer real-time lab results

Plans already were underway for improving Philisa when Streck brought the thermal cycler to market 10 years ago.
“The market was excited about Philisa’s speed, but we needed to add optical detection and increase throughput,” said Matt Kreifels, Streck’s vice president of sales.
Kreifels explained the difference between the two thermal cyclers:
“Philisa is an end-point thermal cycler. It requires an additional step, called electrophoresis, to detect a positive or negative sample,” he said. “Zulu, however, is a real-time thermal cycler. It produces results by measuring a fluorescent signal – with no additional steps.”
Basically, Zulu is one-stop shopping when it comes to testing whether a patient might, for example, be carrying bacteria that is resistant to the prescribed antibiotic to treat it, Kreifels said.
Zulu’s speed will enable physicians to prescribe for what ails patients before they leave the examination room, he added.
Zulu can test four random accessible wells of eight samples each – while matching Philisa’s turnaround time of 15 minutes.
Connie Ryan, Streck’s CEO, said the bio-tech company constantly looks to bring products to market that meet customer needs. Although Zulu was being developed long before COVID-19 struck, the thermal cycler’s optics will profoundly speed up returns on test results.
“Zulu can’t get to market soon enough,” Kreifels said.
Noting that Zulu was being developed when Philisa was brought to market begs the question: Are plans underway for Zulu’s successor?
“We’ve been talking with what’s next,” Kreifels said, “but we’re keeping what that is close to the vest.”
