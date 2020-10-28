Gretna Legion plans special events for veterans

The Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold special breakfast and dinner events in honor of area veterans.

The Sons of the American Legion Gretna Squadron 216 invites all Gretna area veterans to a free breakfast on Nov. 7 from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Billy's Cafe, 20596 Hwy. 370.

Upon arrival, veterans will be greeted by a member of the Sons of the American Legion and present a token for the free breakfast (tip not included).

On Nov. 11, Post 216 will hold it's annual Veterans Day Dinner at 5 p.m. at the post, 11690 S. 216th St.

The no-cost dinner will be available for all veterans, spouses and guests. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by guest speaker, Daryl Harrison, Area A vice commander of the American Legion Department of Nebraska.

The evening will also feature some presentations and acknowledgements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations are encouraged for the event. MORE INFO HERE