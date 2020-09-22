Become a real Omaha in 52 weeks - Sept. 22

We all know where you can see a concert. Many of the arenas and clubs are in our favorite trendy little enclaves, the night-out destinations in downtown and midtown.
But what about the rest?
There are plenty of places elsewhere in town — right in the middle of town, in the burbs, out west, way out west — to catch a show.
Buck’s (27849 West Center Road): This country spot feels like a hole-in-the-wall, small-town bar, and it is. But the food is great, and up-and-coming country artists are just dying to play the place. It's like a small-town bar plucked straight out of a movie.
Growler USA (16268 Evans Plaza): A west Omaha spot for, well, kinda everything, has 100 taps and a full menu, but unlike other Growler USA locations, it also features live music on most nights. Sometimes cover bands take the stage, but more often, the live music offerings are from rock bands and singer-songwriters playing originals.
Soaring Wings (17111 S. 138th St., Springfield): Acoustic music. Wine tastings. Dinners. Oh, and regular shows from local bands and singer-songwriters. Fridays are for bands. Sunday afternoons are for acoustic singers. The shows go year-round, too. When it's nice enough, concerts take place in Soaring Wings' beautiful amphitheater.
The Stave (320 N. Washington St., Papillion): In addition to delicious wine and cheese, there's also acoustic tunes at this spot. On weekends, the spot has live music outside, and it's perfect for a quiet night. (In the fall and winter, music moves indoors.) Hanging at The Stave is much like hanging out in a neighbor's really cool backyard.
Lookout Lounge (320 S. 72nd St.): Hidden in a little strip mall on 72nd Street is the baddest punk and metal club in town. Loud music. Good drinks. It's something of a dive bar and a club, a place for all-ages punk shows and nights of thunder metal. Reminder: Wear earplugs.
— Kevin Coffey, World-Herald music critic
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!