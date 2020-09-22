Become a real Omaha in 52 weeks - Sept. 22

Here's where Omahans go see concerts



We all know where you can see a concert. Many of the arenas and clubs are in our favorite trendy little enclaves, the night-out destinations in downtown and midtown.

But what about the rest?

There are plenty of places elsewhere in town — right in the middle of town, in the burbs, out west, way out west — to catch a show.

Buck’s (27849 West Center Road): This country spot feels like a hole-in-the-wall, small-town bar, and it is. But the food is great, and up-and-coming country artists are just dying to play the place. It's like a small-town bar plucked straight out of a movie.

Growler USA (16268 Evans Plaza): A west Omaha spot for, well, kinda everything, has 100 taps and a full menu, but unlike other Growler USA locations, it also features live music on most nights. Sometimes cover bands take the stage, but more often, the live music offerings are from rock bands and singer-songwriters playing originals.