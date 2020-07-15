Update: Jadey Jenkins was found.

YORK, Neb. — For days now, the York County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for an Omaha woman whose car was found abandoned July 8 along Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit.

And the sheriff continues to ask for the public’s help in finding her.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said his office received a call July 8 about a car parked along Interstate 80, about 1½ miles west of the Bradshaw exit. The caller said there was possibly a person sitting next to the car.

When a deputy arrived, he found the vehicle abandoned, Vrbka said.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy found the belongings of the car’s driver, Jadey Jenkins, 30, including her cellphone, wallet, credit cards and shoes. The keys also were in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office called members of Jenkins’ family. No one had seen her since that morning. He said the woman’s fiancé told him that she had left Omaha between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.; she was believed to be traveling to Colorado or California, where family members live.

Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a farmer who said he saw a person walking about mile north of the Bradshaw exit. Vrbka said that when the farmer called out to the person, the person ran into a cornfield. The sheriff said the farmer cannot confirm whether the person was a woman or a man.

“That’s when we started actively looking in that area, because it was in close proximity to where the woman’s car had been left along Interstate 80,” Vrbka said. “We have been searching ever since, and we have found no one.

”Her fiancé drove here to speak with us, and it’s been determined that no one has seen her since. And she has not been in contact with any of her friends or family.”

The State Patrol has assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the search. Troopers with an airplane searched the area using infrared technology, and a drone and canine units were deployed.

Farmers and area residents also have been helping with the search, along with volunteers from the fire department in York.

“There are so many unknowns in this situation,” the sheriff said. “There is also the issue that on Friday, at 7:30 a.m., there was a report of a hitchhiker on Highway 34 in the area of Road I. The hitchhiker was a man. So then we wondered if that was the person the farmer saw run into the cornfield.We just don’t know.”

The sheriff said that searching will continue. “We hope no foul play is involved. ... But as of this time, we just don’t have any answers, and we haven’t found any clues. We just don’t know what happened to her.”

Anyone with information about Jenkins is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-362-4927.

