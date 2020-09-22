20200924_oped_pulse_son_merged

President fails a crucial test
The president knew in January how serious the coronavirus threat was but, because he had previously dismantled the “Pandemic Playbook,” there was no framework from which to quickly respond. His China flight ban was mostly PR and did little to prevent spread. Instead of setting a firm national game plan, he left it “up to the states,” resulting in no unified plan at all. He then proceeded to “play down” the seriousness of the pandemic, repeatedly claiming it would just “go away” on its own. He has the CDC and FDA afraid of telling the truth.
Rather than bolstering better testing to help prevent spread, he applied the Defense Production Act to building a surplus of ventilators. He has lately pushed states to reopen, even going against White House pandemic guidelines. He touts unproven treatments and continues to bank on a future vaccine to save us (and him).
So here we are with 200,000 deaths, massive unemployment and widespread social unrest as indirect consequences of all this. The critical lost time in March and April with no unified leadership or example, as well as the ongoing inadequate testing, have allowed lots of unchecked spread of this virus to continue. As a result, this disease has surged ahead of us, with thousands of lives lost unnecessarily. The United States makes up 4% of the world population and yet has 21% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths.
President Trump had the best expertise available if he had only trusted and used it, instead of disparaging the scientists and blaming the pandemic on China. With those resources at his disposal, this should have been an “open book” test, and he still managed to fail it.
Kevin Wycoff, M.D., Omaha
Looking forward to Trump’s nominee
I remember the quote by former President Obama, back in early 2009, that “elections have consequences.” The Democrats since the 2016 election have tried to remove President Trump from office. The fact is, President Trump was elected president and the Senate has been in control by Republicans since 2014. Article II section 2 of the Constitution gives the president the power to nominate justices of the Supreme Court with the advice and consent of the Senate.
It is time for Republicans to play hardball like the Democrats have for years. President Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice and the Senate needs to confirm the nomination. If the people don’t like what President Trump does, then they will vote Democrat. I hope the people vote to reelect President Trump and Republicans control both the Senate and House. Then maybe this country can move forward and “Make America Great Again.”
Pat Welch, Omaha
Enough is enough
I just cannot let the Gardner/Scurlock thing stand without saying something. We now have two men dead, one who went to the military so we could have freedom, owned a bar and had people working for him, and the other I really don’t know, it does not matter.
What does matter is that if the verdict had been different, there was police ready for a demonstration or riot. I, for one, am getting pretty sick of it. If you do not get your way, people break windows and burn stuff.
Enough is enough. I think we need to get a handle on this before we have a civil war.
Bob Meier, Omaha
Trump’s weak grasp of the truth
I was in high school when Nixon resigned, so I’ve been around. Today on TV, President Trump stated we needed to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court so they could toss out supposedly fraudulent votes. In my lifetime I have never heard anyone in office, or for that matter a president, talk like that. What proof does he have of voter fraud? I truly believe Trump just makes up these far-fetched ideas. No facts or data to prove whatever he states as fact.
Trump’s lies have ruined the integrity of the CDC and HHS. Those agencies were politicized by Trump for his campaign of “I saved you from the virus.” At a recent rally, Trump seriously downplayed the virus threat!
It seems that Reps. Adrian Smith, Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse aren’t paying attention, or are they more worried about keeping their place at the dinner table? Whatever happened to Trump’s commission on voter fraud?
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
It’s finally time for football
I am so happy that our Husker football will be playing this fall! I want to thank President Trump, Coach Frost, Athletic Director Bill Moos, Chancellor Green, players and parents for continuing to lobby for a fall season and not giving up! As disappointing as it is currently that we can’t be there in person, for a first step, it is a great start!
Go Big Red!
Kathy Austin, Omaha
