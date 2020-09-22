20200924_oped_pulse_son_merged

I just cannot let the Gardner/Scurlock thing stand without saying something. We now have two men dead, one who went to the military so we could have freedom, owned a bar and had people working for him, and the other I really don’t know, it does not matter.

What does matter is that if the verdict had been different, there was police ready for a demonstration or riot. I, for one, am getting pretty sick of it. If you do not get your way, people break windows and burn stuff.

Enough is enough. I think we need to get a handle on this before we have a civil war.

Bob Meier, Omaha

Trump’s weak grasp of the truth

I was in high school when Nixon resigned, so I’ve been around. Today on TV, President Trump stated we needed to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court so they could toss out supposedly fraudulent votes. In my lifetime I have never heard anyone in office, or for that matter a president, talk like that. What proof does he have of voter fraud? I truly believe Trump just makes up these far-fetched ideas. No facts or data to prove whatever he states as fact.