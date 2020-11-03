20201105_oped_pulse_merged

Gov. Ricketts, take this step
When I read the front page article this morning regarding the record setting deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska, I said aloud: Gov. Ricketts, please issue a statewide mandate for public face coverings.
I know the argument that mandating the wearing of face coverings is taking away people’s rights. OK, then let’s be consistent. Are my rights taken away when it’s against the law to drive without a seat belt? Are my rights taken away when it’s against the law to speed above the limit? Are my rights taken away when it’s against the law to drive through a stop sign, to drive without proof of insurance and on and on? No! We know all these laws save lives.
Protecting yourself and others from the virus is a pro-life issue. Face coverings should not be pro-choice. They protect life.
Please, Gov. Ricketts, help us save lives.
Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha
Let local authorities take action
Now the governor wants to use the fact that Nebraska ranks only in the lower quarter of states in deaths per capita for the entire pandemic. Gov. Ricketts, this is not a game of national rankings. The key word in your statement is “deaths.” If Nebraska is in the lower quarter or bottom 10 when the measurement is death, does this make our state proud? We in Nebraska are only dying at almost half the national rate. Your policy decisions regarding this pandemic must make you feel so proud. Why else would you continue to forbid local health agencies from doing what the science believes they should do? What in the lower quarter of death rate makes it seem OK to forbid local health agencies from mandating masks?
At what point will you run out of ways to try to spin the infection and death rates in order to allow one of Nebraska’s proudest traditions,“local control,” to regulate the mandate of masks?
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
Political rallies, public health
I have to express my disappointment in Gov. Pete Ricketts for allowing the Omaha rally to take place. In less than two weeks following his Oct. 16 press announcement for Nebraskans to avoid the “three C’s” — crowds, close contact and confined spaces, where he placed a measure limiting outdoor gatherings to 10K (that’s a lot!), with socially distanced groups of eight people — he participates in an event with 20K attending (shuttle bused). With all the media focus on the poor shuttle bus planning, we need to admonish this irresponsible act by the leader of Nebraska.
Further, the fact that the president of the United States held these types of gatherings with COVID-19 cases soaring and many states intending to impose limits and restrictions on gatherings, is very troubling.
In a time where we don’t have concerts or Broadway plays — my church isn’t even gathering — our leaders are demonstrating double standards and double talk and a complete disregard for human life.
Ruth Richter, Bellevue
Biden gets off the hook
It appears that Joe Biden has won the presidential election of 2020. Despite more people voting for Donald Trump this time than they did in 2016, it wasn’t enough to overcome the sheer number of voters fooled by the Democrats and their electronic media propagandists. The media worked 24/7 to cover up the incredibly damaging information to Joe Biden found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and it paid off. Most voters have not read the crime-ridden emails that were published by the New York Post. The emails have been confirmed valid by the FBI and not a hoax as purported by the media.
Will Joe Biden finally have to face justice? I sincerely doubt it. The laptop will “disappear,” and Joe will continue on as he has for the last 47 years, enriching himself and his family at the cost of American taxpayers.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
