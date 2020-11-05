20201106_oped_pulse_merged

Ashford disappoints
Well, the election is over. The sound and fury (and endless campaign ads) are blessedly stilled. The voters have spoken, and among their decisions was to send Don Bacon back to Washington for two more years.
While he was not my choice, I congratulate him and hope that he lives up to his pledge to represent all of his constituents (despite having previously voted to deprive thousands of them of affordable health insurance), and his boast of bipartisanship (despite having voted his party line 92% of the time).
I do have a bone to pick with Mr. Brad “I’m a proud Democrat” Ashford, who chose to desert his party’s nominee, Kara Eastman, and publicly endorse Mr. Bacon. We shouldn’t be shocked. Over his 34 years in Nebraska politics, Mr. Ashford has opportunistically switched political parties as frequently as most people change their socks. In 2014, rather than primarying a failing incumbent Republican congressman, Mr. Ashford took the path of least resistance and ran and won as a Democrat.
So, Mr. “proud Democrat,” enjoy your 30 pieces of silver. You’ve earned them.
Sue Murray, Omaha
Vote fraud danger
An old political adage is that the election is not over till the cheating is done. We are now in the vote-counting stage of a close election. An election apparently quite close enough that good cheating would be richly rewarded. It is much a certainty that if cheating is not already well underway, the scoundrels certainly see the vast rewards for cheating.
Stuffing ballot boxes, buying votes and such are the stuff of legend across America throughout its history. The American political machines and parties have done such, and worse, across America, from Boston to Chicago to San Francisco. There is no rational reason to believe that the American political machines are not doing such things today with the close presidential election. The political elite have a great many reasons to do so, and little reason not to. There is too much power and wealth at stake.
With mailed-in ballots, the cheaters have a great opportunity for more cheating with little risk. Mail-in ballot vote fraud has a low risk for the cheater, since there is little chance that the honest voter who does not vote will ever know that his mail-in ballot that he did not mail in was voted and counted.
As Joe Biden has observed, today’s close election will probably be decided by mail-in ballot counts. The lowest risk vote fraud to do may well decide the presidential election. And such fraud is very difficult to uncover. And the winning politicians can easily hide their fraud by not investigating the fraud if anyone shows that it has happened.
Jay S. Purdy, Omaha
There’s no right to drive
I have taken up reading the paper every day, and I noticed a letter in the Public Pulse urging the governor to institute mask mandates. The argument was positing that laws on the safe operation of a motor vehicle infringe on a person’s rights but are allowable because, like masks, they save lives.
There is no right to drive a vehicle. A driver’s license is simply saying at one point a person took a class on how to operate the most dangerous and deadly machine invented. To view driving a car as a right assumes it’s just expected instead of an allowance earned, maintained and revoked if deemed appropriate. I strongly support increased driver’s education and refresher courses.
Sean O’Grady, Papillion
Mission accomplished
It looks like Donald Trump finally made America great again — by losing the election!
Steve Cronkhite, Omaha
Sportsmanship inspires
On Sunday, Nov. 1, my grandson’s football team (Millard South Jr. Patriots) played the Bellevue East Jr. Chieftains. All was great until the last quarter. Much ugliness broke out after a tackle. A couple of Bellevue players became out of control. My purpose in writing this is not to dwell on that, but on the young Black player who showed real class and sportsmanship. The players are not supposed to shake hands because of COVID-19. This young man came to my grandson after the game and congratulated him on a good game.
In that moment, I saw a bright ray of sunshine and hope. Great job, young man! Your parents should be proud.
Pat Janda, Omaha
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!