20201106_oped_pulse_merged

Stuffing ballot boxes, buying votes and such are the stuff of legend across America throughout its history. The American political machines and parties have done such, and worse, across America, from Boston to Chicago to San Francisco. There is no rational reason to believe that the American political machines are not doing such things today with the close presidential election. The political elite have a great many reasons to do so, and little reason not to. There is too much power and wealth at stake.

With mailed-in ballots, the cheaters have a great opportunity for more cheating with little risk. Mail-in ballot vote fraud has a low risk for the cheater, since there is little chance that the honest voter who does not vote will ever know that his mail-in ballot that he did not mail in was voted and counted.

As Joe Biden has observed, today’s close election will probably be decided by mail-in ballot counts. The lowest risk vote fraud to do may well decide the presidential election. And such fraud is very difficult to uncover. And the winning politicians can easily hide their fraud by not investigating the fraud if anyone shows that it has happened.

Jay S. Purdy, Omaha

There’s no right to drive