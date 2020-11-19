Best way to elect president

"The winner takes all!" is the cry of the Republican Party of Nebraska. I would agree if they were consistent and applied that cry to the national popular vote, rather than just the vote in my state. To award all the electoral votes to the statewide winner would be OK with me if they pushed for Nebraska to join the interstate compact supporting the awarding of electoral votes on the basis of the national vote winner. As it is, Nebraska's way - just as our Unicameral - leads the nation in a wise way of applying democracy. Let the rest of the nation also see the wisdom of the path Nebraska and Maine follow in gauging the will of the people.