Bishop's statement crosses line
I believe the Grand Island bishop is sincere in his claim that his communication to his parishioners is neutral. But it is not. To refer to allegations of fraud without also acknowledging the evidence to the contrary (failure of legal cases; statements of electoral officials that the election was fair) is a statement that the election of Joe Biden is suspect. I think that is the conclusion a reader would draw.

Religious organizations do not pay taxes. Their tax-free status is conditioned on not endorsing candidates. The bishop's statement is over this line, and he should take care in the future to make statements on moral issues but not on candidates, including whether or not a candidate has been fairly elected and has the right to be accepted as our country's next president.

Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha

