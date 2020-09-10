Cleveland Evans: How Carrie once carried the nation

The widow Gloyd married David Nation in 1874. Carrie Nation became a temperance activist, singing protest hymns in saloons. In 1900, a vision told her to smash saloon windows and liquor bottles instead.

Nation’s rampages in Kansas bars made her famous around the world. Her father sometimes spelled her name “Carry.” She adopted that, becoming Carry A. Nation, striving to “carry a nation” to Prohibition. She officially registered “Carry A. Nation” as a trademark.

Carrie Chapman Catt (1859-1947) led the fight for women’s suffrage and founded the League of Women Voters in 1920, becoming as famous as Carry A. Nation. Both, however, helped give Carrie an elderly image after 1900. It fell off as a baby name, bottoming out at 241st in 1950.

Carrie began booming again in the 1960s, about a generation earlier than expected. It was seen as an alternative for Karen, and also was helped by Kerry and Kari. Kerry, an Irish place name and surname, and Kari, a Norwegian form of Katherine, have different origins than Carrie. Most Americans, though, pronounce all three the same.