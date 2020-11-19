Don't dismiss rural folks

During this election cycle there has been a lot of talk about the Electoral College and whetherit's still relevant and needed. Many folks say it should be scrapped and elections decided on a purely "majority rules" basis. If you need a reason to be in favor of the Electoral College, just read the Pulse letter by Laird Loomis ("Nebraska is superior to Texas," Nov. 11). Mr. Loomis, a former Nebraskan now living in San Antonio, Texas, states that President Trump got all of the Texas electoral votes even though Joe Biden won all the major cities, the problem being that "small town and rural voters" voted for Trump. He then goes on to laud Omaha voters who were able to rescue themselves from the "great sea of Midwestern misinformation and indifference" and cast an electoral vote for Biden. So in Mr. Loomis' mind we poor ignorant citizens, hicks from small towns and farms in Nebraska and Texas, can't make an informed decision as to who we want for president. We're mostly indifferent, content to plant corn and slop hogs and easily swayed by any huckster who tells us how to vote or wants to sell us a rain-making machine. Make no mistake, this is how the vast majority of "city slickers" view the rural citizens of this country. We're nice enough, but a little slow, not really dangerous, but not to be trusted with a sharp knife or a presidential vote. If we do away with the Electoral College, all I can say to the rest of us slow-witted Midwesterners is "Run, Forrest! Run.”