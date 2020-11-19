 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election wasn't rigged
0 comments

Election wasn't rigged

  • 0

I do not recall any "rigged" or "stolen" election being accomplished by anyone other than the incumbent of the office in question. Look at Putin in Russia, Lukashenko in Belarus, Maduro in Venezuela, many in Central Asian and African countries - they are people in office who do not wish to leave. Their opponents have not been able to "fix" or "rig" the elections in their respective countries.

When you consider the huge variety of ballots here in the United States in all the states and the subdivisions of those states with candidates for office for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, state legislatures, county offices, city offices, school boards and the various initiatives and referenda, it would be next to impossible to put together enough "fake" ballots to influence any race, let alone get the ballots into the hands of electors. None of the ballots used cover just the president and vice president.  It is time to get over the idea that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been chosen by any sort of rigged or stolen method. If that had been possible it seems that some Senate and House seats would have been included. So let's get on with a normal transition from one president to the next and stop implying that the election is in any way rigged or stolen.

Elaine Beard, Omaha

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Politics

Bishop's statement crosses line

I believe the Grand Island bishop is sincere in his claim that his communication to his parishioners is neutral. But it is not. To refer to al…

Politics

Go with facts on election security

I was disappointed to read that Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, of the Diocese of Grand Island, sent an email to 500 followers hinting that there may…

Politics

Our unhealthy national politics

There is a great divide. I thought the nature of the election process was healthy. I saw as a good sign the great passion that invigorated muc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert