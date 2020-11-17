Go with facts on election security

I was disappointed to read that Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, of the Diocese of Grand Island, sent an email to 500 followers hinting that there may be voter fraud or irregularities. I agree with Jane Kleeb, this was inappropriate. On voter security I think I will go with the fact-based opinion of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who said that this election was the most secure in American history.
Deanna Reilly, Omaha
