Go with facts on election security
Go with facts on election security

I was disappointed to read that Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, of the Diocese of Grand Island, sent an email to 500 followers hinting that there may be voter fraud or irregularities. I agree with Jane Kleeb, this was inappropriate. On voter security I think I will go with the fact-based opinion of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who said that this election was the most secure in American history.

Deanna Reilly, Omaha

