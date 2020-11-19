 Skip to main content
It's best to calm down
It's best to calm down

During an unruly protest in Lebanon, a scared child was calmed by unrelated people singing "Baby Shark". It shows that even in emotional situations, everyone shares things in common such as caring for children. In 2000 we thought all computers would crash and we would regress into the stone age. During this election doomsayers predicted we would either be a dictatorship or socialist country. Americans are better than that. It is time to give the newly elected representatives a chance. Their supporters need to keep them focused on problem-solving, not finger pointing or waiting for others to lead. With the pandemic it's time for all Americans to pull together to reduce and eventually overcome it. Our initials are U.S., not I or me.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

