It's fine to vote for Trump

The Richard Fellman essay ("Biden and what history teaches about skilled U.S. leadership, Nov. 8) and Tim Schmad response ("Both candidates are flawed," Nov. 13 Public Pulse) speak for themselves. The Fellman essay is editorialized history, edifying but yet very insulting to me, as Mr. Schmad paraphrases and refutes -- no "thoughtful" person would vote for Trump. Apparently, tens of millions of thoughtless persons did. Must we view the presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden thru the reflective lens of a brief list of selected past leaders and relegate him, much less his administration, to such lofty pinnacles? Actually, if viewed thru the lenses of total historical content, some of those past pinnacles weren't so lofty either. But God bless America. Aren't we all flawed sinners?