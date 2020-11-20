 Skip to main content
Mandate only at lowest levels
Our ancestors didn’t react to cholera, anthrax, typhoid, or a myriad of other diseases like we have. We have let our leaders convince us to hide in holes and be fearful.

As a Christian, I’m not fearful. Though at the same time, I’m not reckless either. I wear masks (and have for over 20 years), and social distant myself when I think it prudent. I clean more thoroughly when peaks in my local area exist. My safety, both physically, medically and socially, is my responsibility.

Government direction on my means of providing for the safety of myself and my family should be at the lowest level, or better yet the individual. For this reason, I applaud President Trump for not mandating national citizen actions. I also applaud Governor Ricketts for not mandating the same. It should be up to the individual citizens and, if necessary, the city, village, town or county as the lowest level of government.

As for the vaccine, not a single administration in my 66 years on earth could have done what this administration did. President Trump removed regulatory barriers to a rapid vaccine development and gave financial incentives to companies to speed development. 

Steven Wiseman, Bellevue

