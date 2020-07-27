No vote this year, but efforts to repeal Nebraska's affirmative action ban will continue

Leaders of an effort to repeal Nebraska’s ban on affirmative action will keep pushing to remove it from the state constitution, even though they were unable to put the issue before voters this fall.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Douglas County Board member Chris Rodgers had launched a hurried effort to get a repeal of the ban onto the November ballot. They were hoping that an urgency to address racism would help reverse Nebraskans’ overwhelming vote — 58% to 42% — to adopt the measure, Initiative 424, in 2008.

The City Council and County Board both passed resolutions in mid-July asking the Nebraska Legislature to put an initiative on the November ballot to repeal the amendment. But it was too late, even if legislation could have cleared a steep uphill climb during a pandemic-shortened session. The language needed to have been submitted by July 2, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said.

Now the soonest that the issue could be put before voters would be November 2022, the next general election in Nebraska. Rodgers said it may be better to wait even longer, until the next presidential election in 2024, and in the meantime make greater use of measures currently available.

“Right now, emotions are high,” Gray said. “The anger is great, but you know how that goes. A lot of times that lasts for a month and it goes away. But those of us who are committed to this, we’re going to keep this going. I’m hoping that it’ll be a whole group of us, but if it’s just a few of us, we’re still going to keep it going, because it’s an important discussion we’ve got to have.”