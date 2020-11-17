Our unhealthy national politics

There is a great divide. I thought the nature of the election process was healthy. I saw as a good sign the great passion that invigorated much healthy debate over partisan issues. But in reality, the two opposing teams are not hedging. This "healthy" fever not only promotes political expression but in this case it actually feeds more violence and makes the nature of the political state toxic. Almost as disturbing is that even the legislative branch will be at odds with the new president as they are composed of opposing parties working against each other. This results in strangleholding of comprehensive laws that ideally should help America, not frustrate its real purpose - to guide us in our daily lives to become better people.