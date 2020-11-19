 Skip to main content
Respect the will of the people
Respect the will of the people

With each passing day that President Trump refuses to acknowledge his election loss, the country suffers more. Not only does the incoming team need the cooperation and support of our governmental machinery, there is no apparent progress on fighting the deadly pandemic or delivering aid to millions of American suffering from economic loss. The icing on the cake has to be recent reporting by the New York Times based on interviews with election officials in all 50 states that found no fraud. If this weren't enough, senior security officials at the Department of Homeland Security have also stated that the election was secure. Come on, President Trump and the Republican Party, accept the obvious and quit thwarting the will of the American people. Enough is enough.

Peter S. Gadzinski, Omaha

