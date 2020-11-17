 Skip to main content
Thankful for right to vote
All I can say is "WOW" when I realize that little old me, by voting, was allowed to help elect a president of the United States of America -- one of the best places in the world to be born in, grow up in, be educated in, to freely live and express daily the religion of my choice. I must admit I have taken this so much for granted. Yes, I have been given the right and privilege to express my vote. I did not have to fight for it, but thanks to the many who did.

"God bless America, land that I love."

Terrence R Finney, Omaha

