You're all home, so talk about college

College options

Once you have a rough idea of what you want to study, create a list of prospective schools to attend. Perhaps you’re interested in a trade program or specialized licensure program; you can start looking for the trade schools or community colleges that offer those types of programs. If you’re thinking you’d like a four-year-degree pathway, begin visiting college websites. Many colleges have virtual tours, where you can see the campus and communicate with a representative of that program to learn more about what they offer. This is an important step in the college process. Once you’re able to, set up an official campus visit to that school. Use College Profiles to begin identifying schools that align with your interest.

Talk finances

One of the first steps on the financial side of this process is to have a conversation as a family about paying for college. Discuss the amount of money, if any, that parents are willing/able to help you with for college expenses. Perhaps parents have a college savings plan, like a NEST 529. Or perhaps the financial situation is tough right now, and parents are not able to help with money for tuition, but they are able to help with books or housing. To aid in this conversation, you can begin researching the costs of the colleges you’re interested in attending. The College Funding Estimator from EducationQuest is helpful in planning for college expenses, as well as helping you plan for what your FAFSA results are going to be.