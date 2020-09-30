Bellevue Little Theatre Review's 'Taffetas' and 'Forever Plaid' fun shows of good music

It has been a little over six months since I have been to a live performance and the Bellevue Little Theatre provided me the chance to see two live musicals over the weekend.
Last Friday, it was “Forever Plaid” and on Saturday it was “The Taffetas.”
“Forever Plaid” tells the story of Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie who discover they share a love for music and then get together to become “Forever Plaid.”
On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.
“Forever Plaid” features four equally talented gentlemen reminiscent of the popular “boy groups” of the ‘50s:
- Kyle Avery as Jinx
- Thomas Stoysich as Frank
- Eric Micks as Sparky
- Benji Pettiford as Smudge
“The Taffetas” is set in a 1950s TV studio and tells the story of the four singing sisters (Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna) who are making their national debut appearance on “Spotlight on Music,” a fictitious weekly program on the real-life Dumont Television Network.
The cast of the “Taffetas” features four women:
- Brooke Lewis as Kaye
- Kate Simmons as Cheryl
- Suzanne Birnley as Donna
- Samantha Shatley as Peggy
Before I get into the show itself I want to say that the safety procedures put in place by BLT volunteers were superb when I went to see the show.
As I entered the theatre I was asked COVID-19 screening questions and was temperature checked then was led to my seat by one of the cast members.
While the set was minimal, featuring two entrances from which the actors emerged and space for a live band, I actually think this was a good choice to go with these shows because it draws the audience’s attention to the singers and music.
Oftentimes in other shows I can get distracted by the shining things adorning the stage.
With so much focus on the actors on the stage most of my attention was on the costumes and I have to say Todd Uhrmacher did an excellent job creating period accurate costumes.
Uhrmacer never fails to impress in any capacity at BLT so it was no surprise to me that the costumes were amazing and made my immersion into the 1950s that much easier.
I’ll preface the rest of the review by saying I am not really a big 1950s music fan and a lot of the references in both shows flew right over my head.
I tried to get invested in the characters and while they certainly did an amazing job of singing and providing bits of humor here between, I was kind of lost at times.
Sure, “Forever Plaid” has the whole idea of the four man music group being dead the whole time and to pass over they need to sing the set they never got to when they were alive but other than that, these were more concerts than the run of the mill musicals.
What kept me from completely checking out was the humor inserted into the show.
I do admit as a 24-year-old, I might fall out of the target range these shows are trying to appeal to. I am certain that those who were old enough to know what things like the “Ed Sullivan Show” and a myriad of other cultural references were like; I would get a deeper enjoyment out of the show than I did.
The combination of music, costumes and cultural references all combine to create a solid illusion to make the audience feel as if they were transported back in time to the 50’s.
I would recommend this show to an older crowd that can fully appreciate the throwback music, costumes and references. Although, there would be no problem for the grandparents to take their grandkids to give them a glimpse into the culture from the good ole days.
I normally assign my movie reviews a score out of five but for some reason I cannot pinpoint what I would rate this show. For live performances I will use a scale of one to five thumbs up. Both of these productions were 4.5 out of five thumbs up for me and the only reason it is not a perfect score was that I did not catch a lot of the references within the show.
If your ears are aching for live music, these two will for sure meet that need.
Tickets for the alternating musicals are $20 for adults, $18 for students and $10 for students with proper ID. Those attending “Taffetas” or “Forever Plaid” will be given a voucher for a discounted price to attend the other production.
Reservations are strongly recommended for the openers, as the theatre will limit seating, due to COVID-19. Phone reservations can be made by calling the Class Act Thrift Shop at 402-291-1554. Online reservations can be made on the BLT website.
Admission to the lobby will be limited and all those attending will be screened before entering. Seating will be assigned as attendees enter the auditorium. There will be no intermission and limited access to restrooms.
“Forever Plaid” will be presented on Oct. 3.
“Taffetas” will be onstage on Oct. 2 and 4.
Further details can be found on the Bellevue Little Theatre website at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
The theatre is located at 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue.
