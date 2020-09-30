Bellevue Little Theatre Review's 'Taffetas' and 'Forever Plaid' fun shows of good music

Sure, “Forever Plaid” has the whole idea of the four man music group being dead the whole time and to pass over they need to sing the set they never got to when they were alive but other than that, these were more concerts than the run of the mill musicals.

What kept me from completely checking out was the humor inserted into the show.

I do admit as a 24-year-old, I might fall out of the target range these shows are trying to appeal to. I am certain that those who were old enough to know what things like the “Ed Sullivan Show” and a myriad of other cultural references were like; I would get a deeper enjoyment out of the show than I did.

The combination of music, costumes and cultural references all combine to create a solid illusion to make the audience feel as if they were transported back in time to the 50’s.

I would recommend this show to an older crowd that can fully appreciate the throwback music, costumes and references. Although, there would be no problem for the grandparents to take their grandkids to give them a glimpse into the culture from the good ole days.