Alex Schaake’s great escape keeps him in Pinnacle Bank Championship

Alex Houdini chalked up another one for the amateurs at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

“I never make it easy,” said Omaha golf’s new master of the escape, Alex Schaake.

The Iowa senior made the 36-hole cut on the number with a scrambling par to end Friday’s second round at Indian Creek.

It’s the second year in a row that an amateur at the PBC is playing on the weekend. Luke Kluver of Norfolk also needed a one-putt par in 2019 to move onto the weekend in the otherwise all-pro tournament.

Both qualified for the PBC through winning the Indian Creek Amateur. Giving a sponsor’s exemption to the winner was a requirement for Indian Creek co-owner Bill Gottsch taking the Korn Ferry tournament four years ago. Their success validates his commitment to amateur golf.

When Schaake made his 5-foot par putt, a rare yell during this fanless event came from the clubhouse patio. It was Gottsch.

At the Indian Creek Amateur, Schaake needed sand saves on his final two holes for the win. The last one, he said afterward, “might have been the best bunker shot I’ve ever had in my life. You couldn’t see it, but the ball was plugged in the bunker.”

Also playing Saturday and Sunday, and in contention, is McCook’s Brandon Crick. He’s tied for 11th at 5-under behind leader Tyler Alexander, who is 8-under.

Without fans and with the threat of afternoon storms, Saturday’s third round will be mostly in threesomes and finish earlier than usual. Crick tees off at 9:02 a.m. on No. 1. Schaake is at 9:35 on No. 10 at the same time Alexander, Greyson Sigg and Cameron Young begin on No. 1.