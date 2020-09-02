Fred Hoiberg has drill where players attempt 100 3-pointers. One Husker made 86

LINCOLN — Little is normal in a global pandemic, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday night on the Husker Sports Network, and even less is known about if and when a college basketball season might begin.
When it does — national news reports have said Thanksgiving week could be the NCAA’s recommended start date — Hoiberg sounded confident about how his second team, with a largely-overhauled roster from last season, might fare.
“I’ve been really impressed with the work ethic of this team,” Hoiberg said on the radio. Nebraska is now conducting full-team workouts after ramping up in smaller groups. “I just love their competitive spirit.”
The roster’s returning scholarship players — Thor Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo, Akol Arop, Delano Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson — may have an experience “leg up” on the many newcomers, but Hoiberg said he’s been impressed by some of the players NU signed last spring after a 7-25 season.
“We’re much longer and we’ve got more athleticism, I think, on this team,” Hoiberg said. “We’re still trying to figure everything out this early in the process, but I think we’ve got good versatility at well.”
Western Illinois point guard graduate transfer Kobe Webster can make shots and communicates well.
“I love everything he’s about,” Hoiberg said of Webster.
Lat Mayen, a 6-foot-9 junior college signee, appears to fit Hoiberg’s pace-and-space offense because he can hit the 3-pointer with consistency. One of Hoiberg’s drills — taken from the San Antonio Spurs — has players shoot 100 3-pointers. Mayen made 86 of them recently.
“I’ve never seen that,” Hoiberg said. “He’s a guy who can really stretch the floor at his position.”
Former Boys Town and Western Nebraska Community College star Teddy Allen is a “three-level scorer,” who’s “crafty” at the rim, proficient beyond the 3-point line and making more than 90% at the free throw line.
“He’s one of those guys who makes tough, mid-range shots as well, which I’m not in love with, but if you show me you can make them at a high percentage, then I’ll let you shoot them,” Hoiberg said.
It’s still not clear when the team might begin a formal training camp. During a normal year, practice would begin in late September. That’s not likely to happen if the season starts three weeks later than usual.
Hoiberg likes the idea of using various arenas as “bubbles” where teams can play in a round-robin format, and thinks the Nov. 25 start date — which is reportedly the NCAA’s recommendation — “makes sense” because most schools will be sending students home after Thanksgiving.
“Are we going to play non-conference in a bubble at a neutral site, and then maybe do conference games on campus and do a bubble there and do a round-robin? That scenario’s out there,” Hoiberg said. “I still think we’re a ways away from figuring out exactly what’s going to happen.”
More notes:
» NU will file an immediate eligibility waiver request for Pittsburgh transfer guard Trey McGowens this week. McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his first two seasons at Pittsburgh before leaving.
» Hoiberg lauded to the Catapault GPS system — also used by the Husker football team — to measure load management on players’ legs throughout a week of practice.
» Nebraska’s decision to close the Memorial Stadium training table cafeteria was “not ideal,” Hoiberg said, but the team can rely on a snacking station inside the Hendricks Training Complex. Academic tutors, who may normally work with players at their offices in Memorial Stadium, have come over to the Training Complex.
» Hoiberg and his assistant coaches are conducting Zoom recruiting calls “pretty much every day,” he said, including three on Tuesday.
“We’ve gotten our foot in the door with what I think are some pretty high-level kids,” Hoiberg said. “A big part of that is showing our style of play and the pace that we play with and the shot profile that we create.”
