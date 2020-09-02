Fred Hoiberg has drill where players attempt 100 3-pointers. One Husker made 86

“Are we going to play non-conference in a bubble at a neutral site, and then maybe do conference games on campus and do a bubble there and do a round-robin? That scenario’s out there,” Hoiberg said. “I still think we’re a ways away from figuring out exactly what’s going to happen.”

More notes:

» NU will file an immediate eligibility waiver request for Pittsburgh transfer guard Trey McGowens this week. McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his first two seasons at Pittsburgh before leaving.

» Hoiberg lauded to the Catapault GPS system — also used by the Husker football team — to measure load management on players’ legs throughout a week of practice.

» Nebraska’s decision to close the Memorial Stadium training table cafeteria was “not ideal,” Hoiberg said, but the team can rely on a snacking station inside the Hendricks Training Complex. Academic tutors, who may normally work with players at their offices in Memorial Stadium, have come over to the Training Complex.

» Hoiberg and his assistant coaches are conducting Zoom recruiting calls “pretty much every day,” he said, including three on Tuesday.