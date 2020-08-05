Fricke Field Press Box gets a new look

The Fricke Field press box has been the station of many reporters, scouts and coaches that come to Papillion to watching a myriad of baseball games including the Nebraska state baseball tournament and legion baseball.

Papillion Parks Director Tony Gowan said the previous press box was outdated and cramped.

“It couldn’t meet the levels of the amount of people that were using the facility and plus we had just gone through an update and built veteran’s park,” Gowan said.

“We were wanting a nice place for people who were visiting Veterans Park or playing tennis over at the tennis courts, or even watching a game to be able to use some nice restrooms down that portion of Halleck Park,” Gowan said.

The new press box will have storage area and will be able to accommodate more press, coaching staffs and scouts that cover the area.

“We do have a larger restroom facility that can accommodate a lot more people at a time than the single facilities that were there prior,” Gowan said.

He said he concession stand being bigger and more feasible with layouts allow for a better fan experience.

